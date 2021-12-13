MUMBAI : Dialysis chain NephroPlus, backed by Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp, has raised $24 million in a Series E funding round led by IIFL Asset Management, the company said on Monday. Existing investors Investcorp and Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP) participated in the round.

In the past two years, NehproPlus has added over 80 centres in India, entered the Philippines with its first overseas acquisition of Royal Care Dialysis and bagged a $100 million contract in Uzbekistan, which includes building the world’s largest dialysis centre in Tashkent.

NephroPlus was founded by Vikram Vuppala, Sandeep Gudibanda and Kamal Shah in 2009. It raised $45 million from Investcorp as part of its Series D round of funding in November 2019. In the process, it also gave a full exit to its then-investor SeaLink Capital, which invested in the company in 2016, while its older investors BVP and International Finance Corporation retained their stakes.

NephroPlus founder and CEO Vuppala said, “While NephroPlus had faced a few challenges during covid, our scale, diversified presence, customer connect, along with strong backward integration on costs has helped us emerge stronger overall. We look forward to not only driving organic and inorganic growth in India & overseas with this capital, but also investing in building a unique digital health solution targeted at dialysis patients."

Anshuman Goenka, head, PE at IIFL Asset Management, said, “As an integrated dialysis chain with a strong track-record of growth and returns, NephroPlus will continue expanding into new geographies in India and overseas."

