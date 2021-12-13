NephroPlus closes $24 mn Series E round

NephroPlus was founded by Vikram Vuppala, Sandeep Gudibanda and Kamal Shah in 2009. It raised $45 million from Investcorp as part of its Series D round of funding in November 2019. In the process, it also gave a full exit to its then-investor SeaLink Capital, which invested in the company in 2016, while its older investors BVP and International Finance Corporation retained their stakes.

