Companies
Niche startups selling small-ticket home products win investor interest
Samiksha Goel 5 min read 23 Sep 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Summary
- Over the last few months, investors have backed about half a dozen home decor startups, such as Nestasia and Vaaree, selling kitchenware, bathware, living room accessories, etc.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Even as furniture startups such as Reliance Retail Ltd-backed Urban Ladder and Pepperfry Ltd are witnessing a sales plateau, investors are gung-ho about a small-ticket niche in the segment. Over the last few months, they have backed about half a dozen home decor startups selling kitchenware, bathware, living room accessories, etc.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less