MUMBAI: Neuron7.ai, a new cloud-software company, focused on new category of service intelligence, has announced a seed investment of $4.2 million from Nexus Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.

The company, led by repeat entrepreneurs Niken Patel and Vinay Saini, is helping drive transformation of customer service into a cloud-based AI-powered workflow, particularly for companies managing complex products in technology, manufacturing, and healthcare, where service organizations are required to support hundreds of product models, versions, errors, and issues.

When critical errors appear in essential devices and machines, customers want their service issue resolved immediately, preferably on the first call, by one service representative. But in complex service environments, metrics like first-call resolution are notoriously difficult. Neuron7.ai solves this problem by leveraging the greatest sources of intelligence within an enterprise: its data and people.

By ingesting and analysing signals across many structured and unstructured datasets—including CRM data, technician notes, knowledge base content, product manuals, device data, and even Slack messages— the platform’s AI-driven intelligence can deliver accurate predictions like root causes, resolution paths, etc. at scale. In addition, Neuron7.ai captures the expertise of a company’s best technicians as part of closed-loop learning, making its AI more accurate.

“Our value increases multi-fold when our centralized intelligence platform provides predictions across different parts of the service business – Tier 1 service centers, repair, field technicians, etc. AI-driven diagnostics and resolution predictions are just the start. Our vision is that service decisions at scale within a company are accurately taken via a Service Intelligence system of record, as multiple industries move to an outcome-as-a-service subscription model, platforms like Neuron7.ai are going to be foundational to a company’s service business," said Neuron7.ai founder and CEO Niken Patel.

Other early backers and advisors of the company include Akash Palkhiwala, CFO Qualcomm; Ashish Agarwal, CEO Neudesic Global Services; Kintan Brahmbhatt, GM Amazon Podcasts; and Anand Chandrasekaran, EVP Five9.

