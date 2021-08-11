Neuron7.ai raises $4.2 mn led by Nexus Venture Partners, Battery Ventures

“Our value increases multi-fold when our centralized intelligence platform provides predictions across different parts of the service business – Tier 1 service centers, repair, field technicians, etc. AI-driven diagnostics and resolution predictions are just the start. Our vision is that service decisions at scale within a company are accurately taken via a Service Intelligence system of record, as multiple industries move to an outcome-as-a-service subscription model, platforms like Neuron7.ai are going to be foundational to a company’s service business," said Neuron7.ai founder and CEO Niken Patel.