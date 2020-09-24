New investors value Byju’s at $11 billion

“We are excited to welcome BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon as partners. As we continue to create engaging and personalized learning solutions, partnerships like these reaffirm our commitment to build and transform the global learning landscape through technology, innovation and quality pedagogy. Continued support from our existing investors is a testament of their confidence in us and our mission," Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive of Byju’s said in a statement on Tuesday.