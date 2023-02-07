New software to steer drone traffic
Unmanned traffic management systems will play a key role in how airspace will be managed, allowing multiple beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operations to be run by different firms at the same time.
NEW DELHI : Gurugram-based drone solutions firm Skye Air on Tuesday launched a traffic management system for drones. Introduced in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, the software will allow drone operators to plan routes, make flight plans and assess risks before running drone-based operations in the country. The solution, called Skye UTM, is a first-of-its-kind for India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×