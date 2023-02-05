New tax regime to impact casual gamers
Till now, TDS was not applicable to those winning less than ₹10,000, but now the Centre has proposed that tax should be levied on the net winnings and TDS can either be calculated at the end of the financial year or at the time of withdrawal by a player.
NEW DELHI : The government’s proposal to remove the minimum threshold of ₹10,000 for tax deduction at source (TDS) on net winnings from online gaming may end up hurting the industry’s prospects, as online casual gamers, who account for a large portion of revenue for most local gaming platforms, will be discouraged from playing more to avoid paying more taxes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×