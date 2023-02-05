New tax regime to impact casual gamers

Till now, TDS was not applicable to those winning less than ₹10,000, but under the new tax proposal introduced in the Union budget for FY24, the Centre has proposed that tax should be levied on the net winnings and TDS can either be calculated at the end of the financial year or at the time of withdrawal by a player. Thus, if the user makes a partial withdrawal, TDS will be deducted from the total amount of net winnings.