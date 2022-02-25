New-age stocks crash, Razorpay shines

Paytm, which launched the largest-ever IPO in India, lost more than 64% of its investor money from the IPO price of ₹2,150. Its shares are now over 60% below its 52-week high of ₹1,961. Other firms that have eroded more than 50% of their shareholders’ value were FINO Payment, PolicyBazaar’s parent company PB Fintech, and food delivery company Zomato.

