NRT in talks to raise ₹450-crore Series B round from Cornerstone Ventures, others
Founded in April 2017 by Sameer Joshi and Julius Amrit, NRT is currently raising a ₹267-crore bridge round, with about ₹140 crore already subscribed by existing investors.
NEW DELHI : Bengaluru-based defence startup NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd (NRT) is in talks to raise a ₹450-crore Series B round, led by Cornerstone Ventures, by the end of this year, said three people close to discussions.
