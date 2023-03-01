Nexus Ventures Partners closes $700 million fund, to invest in AI, SaaS startups
Nexus Venture Partners’ $700 million is also the second-largest fund raised by an Indian VC firm. Read on to know what where the fund is looking to invest in India
Venture capital firm Nexus Ventures Partners, which backed unicorns like Unacademy and Delhivery, has closed a $700-million Nexus Ventures VII fund. It will use the new fund to build startups across AI, SaaS, fintech, and commerce in India and the USA.
