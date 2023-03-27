NFT industry loses steam as brands find few takers

“Whenever a new concept enters the market, like NFT, it is actually nudging an idea set that does not exist in the mindset of consumers. For many brands, these are oblique thoughts and concepts," said Harish Bijoor, a brand strategy specialist. He pointed out that NFTs are in the initial stages of their life cycles when only individuals and a few “maverick brands" adopt it for the PR value. “ The rest will wait and watch, and join when it matures," said Bizoor, adding that markets such as the US are a lot more aware and mature in terms of adopting new technologies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}