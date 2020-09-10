Niche consumer firms grab investor eyeballs

There are some common themes that are allowing startup brands to thrive. One, they were all relatively well-established in their categories even before the pandemic. Then, their products have now become especially attractive to shoppers (either demand in their categories on the whole has risen or because they are seen as value brands). Finally, most of these brands cater to the upper middle-class and rich segments, which have not suffered nearly as much economic pain as the lower middle-class and the poor.