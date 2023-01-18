Nikhil Kamath backed fintech BHIVE Alts to cross ₹100 cr AUM in months of ops1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 10:08 PM IST
It is projecting to triple its AUM to ₹300 crore in FY 2023-24 and its current user base to 2 lakh.
It is projecting to triple its AUM to ₹300 crore in FY 2023-24 and its current user base to 2 lakh.
BHIVE Alts, a fintech investment platform for fractional ownership of commercial real estate on Wednesday announced that it has crossed ₹100 crore in assets under management (AUM) within 14 months of its operations.