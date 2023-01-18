BHIVE Alts, a fintech investment platform for fractional ownership of commercial real estate on Wednesday announced that it has crossed ₹100 crore in assets under management (AUM) within 14 months of its operations.

BHIVE Alts, launched in 2022. offer a opportunity for individual investors to invest and earn monthly recurring income by investing in alternative asset classes such as asset leasing, fractional ownership of commercial real estate and revenue based financing.

BHIVE Alts, in its seed round has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee investors such as Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha founder), Gruhas Proptech LLP, Blume Ventures, LetsVenture, Agility Ventures, Kyt Ventures and Mumbai Angels.

The alternative investment platform, which has more than 72,000 registered users. It has paid more than Rs18 crores worth of pay-out to its customers. It is projecting to triple its AUM to ₹300 crore in FY 2023-24 and its current user base to 2 lakh.

"As an organization committed to bringing value for our customers and the Alternative Investment ecosystem. Our primary focus is to create wealth for our customers by generating risk adjusted returns through our attractive investment opportunities," said Shesh Rao Paplikar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder BHIVE Alts.

"Through our unique asset acquisition strategy we were able to bring compelling real estate investment opportunities to our customers. We have been actively pursuing growth in the fractional real estate sector and are delighted to announce the milestone of crossing the INR100 Crore Mark. This is a testament to our commitment of bringing the best for our investors and partners and we are committed to triple our AUM and customer base over next one year," he added.