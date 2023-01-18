Nikhil Kamath backed fintech BHIVE Alts to cross 100 cr AUM in months of ops

"Through our unique asset acquisition strategy we were able to bring compelling real estate investment opportunities to our customers. We have been actively pursuing growth in the fractional real estate sector and are delighted to announce the milestone of crossing the INR100 Crore Mark. This is a testament to our commitment of bringing the best for our investors and partners and we are committed to triple our AUM and customer base over next one year," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}