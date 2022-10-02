Nikola tries to ignite market for its hydrogen fuel-cell trucks5 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 07:34 PM IST
- Startup commercial-truck maker is setting more modest production expectations as founder in court on securities-fraud charges
As Nikola Corp.’s founder stands trial on securities-fraud charges, a revamped management team is pushing to make the company the first to market hydrogen-powered commercial trucks in the U.S.—and to overcome production and credibility challenges that have weighed on its shares.