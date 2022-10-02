Nikola tries to ignite market for its hydrogen fuel-cell trucks

Nikola’s current order volume is far below the 14,000 hydrogen fuel-cell truck orders the company reported in 2020 when investors’ optimism soared over Nikola’s potential to dominate the market for electric heavy-duty trucks as Tesla Inc. had done with electric passenger cars. Nikola’s orders at the time were mostly nonbinding, and the company was years away from having the manufacturing and hydrogen-fueling capacity in place to support that many trucks. Nikola’s stock price, which has been falling for months, recently sank to a new low below $4.