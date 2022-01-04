Ninjacart implements 100 cr Esop plan for current, former staff

According to Thirukumaran Nagarajan, co-founder and CEO of Ninjacart, the move is aimed at recognising the work of "our current and previous employees who stood by us and helped us achieve every milestone with their extraordinary effort". "This Esop buyback programme is a small gesture of our gratitude towards our employees because, without them, we will not be where we are today. Esop buyback plans offer people a true chance at wealth creation and it allows employees to participate in the company's success which has only been possible through their hard work and loyalty," he said.