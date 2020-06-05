BENGALURU : Fresh produce supply chain startup Ninjacart has launched ‘FoodPrint’, a food traceability infrastructure, that captures and helps users trace the end-to-end footprint of fruits and vegetables, from farm to home.

Ninjacart said with this feature, consumers will now be able to trace the complete journey, right from farms to delivery, of the fresh fruits and vegetables they ordered, through the Food Print Viewer feature available on the official website.

Further, the company believes that the feature is more relevant than ever, after the impact of covid-19 on human lifestyle, with consumers considering health and safety as a major aspect while making purchases.

Ninjacart’s FoodPrint traces right from, who is the farmer, when was the food was harvested, the truck that carried the produce, the warehouse that processed it, the helper who handled the product at the warehouse, a retailer who brought the product, and how it was delivered to the consumer’s doorstep.

The company is leveraging RFID tags to map a product right from the time a farmer brings the produce to the collection centres, with the same foodprint ID kept intact till it reaches the retailer and then the consumer.

“We all have understood the pertinence of traceability given the current situation. Accountability plays a very big role in the supply chain of fresh produce. With the ‘Food Print’ initiative, farmers will have to produce a safer and quality product which makes them equally responsible in the whole food chain process and the end consumer will be assured about the quality, said Thirukumaran Nagarajan, co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart.

Nagarajan also said that Ninjakart worked for almost two years, to introduce this feature to consumers.

To avail this feature, consumers can also order from Ninjacart’s partner grocery store through Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, and other online platforms, to view the Foodprint data.

The next step to add to the traceability would be FarmPrint and ResiduePrint, said Ninjacart.

Around April end, Ninjakart announced its new initiative, Harvest the Farms, to identify vegetables that are in excess supply, as well as those that are going un-harvested within their farmer networks.

Through this initiative, the Bengaluru-based company was planning to buy this excess produce directly from farmers, to help them recover their investments.

