Ninjacart to supply vegetables, fruits directly to apartments during lockdown

Bengaluru: Fresh produce startup Ninjacart plans to supply vegetables and fruits via its kirana store network directly to apartments and housing societies, in all the seven cities it operates in, during the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bengaluru-based Ninjacart delivers up to 1,500 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to retailers on a daily basis, with the highest demand from kirana stores.

The move comes even as leading e-commerce companies have faced challenges in delivering essentials over the last few days.

Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder of the Bengaluru-based agri-tech startup told Mint that they plan to launch this service in two or three days.

On Wednesday, he tweeted: "Ninjacart planning to supply Veg & Fruits directly to apartments/societies to help people during the lockdown. We want someone to aggregate the orders, take the delivery & give it to people who ordered." He also invited people who were interested to fill a form.

"We received an overwhelming response from more than 10,000 apartments. Now plan to use our kirana store network to deliver to these apartments. We hope to go live in 2-3 days," Nagarajan said.

In December 2019, Ninjacart raised an undisclosed amount from Walmart and Flipkart, a significant deal with both Walmart and Flipkart trying to strengthen their direct sourcing of fresh produce.