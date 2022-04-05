Nithin Kamath on why billions being invested into Indian non-profitable startups

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said India being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world will eventually help the startup leaders regardless of profitability.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath on Tuesday said India being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world will eventually help the startup leaders regardless of profitability.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath on Tuesday said India being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world will eventually help the startup leaders regardless of profitability.
In a series of tweets, Kamath, who is known for his educational posts on startups, markets and business, said the venture capitalists are betting on the fact that India will reach a stage where the per-capita income will be $4,000 and that's when the magic is supposed to happen
In a series of tweets, Kamath, who is known for his educational posts on startups, markets and business, said the venture capitalists are betting on the fact that India will reach a stage where the per-capita income will be $4,000 and that's when the magic is supposed to happen
"Why are billions being invested into Indian non-profitable startups by VCs when it is well known that today the cost of acquisition (CAC) is much higher than the lifetime value (LTV) of customers in most B2C businesses?," Kamath tweeted
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India is at around $2,000 per capita GDP, and the bet is that it will be at $4,000 in a few years from now, he said, adding that the $4,000 is when the magic is supposed to happen, as it did in China.
Kamath said the essentially bet of VCs is on rising disposable incomes and increasing purchasing power.3
"India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Tens of billions of dollars are waiting to enter India, no way around it. When money eventually comes in, it will be forced to pay top dollar in terms of valuation to the leaders, regardless of the profitability," Kamath said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!