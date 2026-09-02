Mint Explainer: Can NITI Aayog clear the bottlenecks holding back India’s deep-tech startups?

Why is bridging the prototype-to-market gap critical?

A successful prototype merely proves that a technology can work. Commercial deployment demands that it work reliably, economically, and at scale. For instance, a startup might develop a promising lab technology yet still require industrial facilities to test it under real-world conditions. Before the product can be manufactured and sold commercially, the company may also need an anchor customer, formal certifications, specialized suppliers, and additional capital. Therefore, bridging the gap from prototype to production represents one of the most critical stages in a deep-tech company's lifecycle.