Mint Explainer: Can NITI Aayog clear the bottlenecks holding back India’s deep-tech startups?

NITI Aayog, India’s federal policy think tank, is set to commission a study examining the challenges confronting deep-tech startups, particularly as promising technologies often struggle to transition from prototypes to commercial and industrial deployment.
With funding proving a major bottleneck, Mint explains the scope of this proposed study and its significance for the country's 4,200 deep-tech startups.
What is deep-tech?
Deep-tech startups are those centered on scientific breakthroughs and advanced engineering rather than conventional digital or consumer-driven business models. These companies operate in sectors such as semiconductors, robotics, advanced manufacturing, defence, and space technology. Unlike standard startups, they typically demand heavy research and development, specialized infrastructure, intellectual property creation, and longer capital runways before yielding commercial returns.