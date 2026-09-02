Mint Explainer: Can NITI Aayog clear the bottlenecks holding back India’s deep-tech startups?

NITI Aayog, India’s federal policy think tank, is set to commission a study examining the challenges confronting deep-tech startups, particularly as promising technologies often struggle to transition from prototypes to commercial and industrial deployment.
NITI Aayog, India’s federal policy think tank, is set to commission a study examining the challenges confronting deep-tech startups, particularly as promising technologies often struggle to transition from prototypes to commercial and industrial deployment.
With funding proving a major bottleneck, Mint explains the scope of this proposed study and its significance for the country's 4,200 deep-tech startups.
With funding proving a major bottleneck, Mint explains the scope of this proposed study and its significance for the country's 4,200 deep-tech startups.
What is deep-tech?
Deep-tech startups are those centered on scientific breakthroughs and advanced engineering rather than conventional digital or consumer-driven business models. These companies operate in sectors such as semiconductors, robotics, advanced manufacturing, defence, and space technology. Unlike standard startups, they typically demand heavy research and development, specialized infrastructure, intellectual property creation, and longer capital runways before yielding commercial returns.
India hosts over 4,200 deep-tech startups, according to the Nasscom-Zinnov Indian Tech Startup Report 2025, released in February 2026. The country's deep-tech market opportunity is projected to cross $30 billion by 2030, according to a 2025 report by Redseer.
India’s deep-tech landscape features pioneers like Agnikul Cosmos, which launched a 3D-printed rocket engine on its Agnibaan SOrTeD mission, and Skyroot Aerospace in space technology. Other key players include ideaForge in defence drones, Sarvam AI in sovereign artificial intelligence models, Ather Energy in electric mobility, and Pixxel, which expanded from hyperspectral satellites to building a satellite integration facility in Bengaluru.
Why does India need such a study?
Although government initiatives, investors, enterprises, and innovation infrastructure have helped build a robust broader startup ecosystem in India, deep-tech companies face distinct constraints due to the long timelines required to develop and commercialize their technologies. Transitioning from a lab or prototype to a commercial industrial product demands testing and pilot facilities, specialized talent, substantial capital, and early adopters willing to take a chance on unproven technologies. This gap between “technology readiness” and actual market deployment presents a key hurdle.
Furthermore, traditional startup funding models are often difficult for deep-tech ventures to sustain. While investors and corporate clients typically look for quick returns, technologies centered on advanced hardware, complex manufacturing, or scientific research require significantly longer development cycles.
What are the biggest bottlenecks?
Funding is a major bottleneck. Deep-tech startups require patient capital, as research, product development, testing, and commercialization take significantly longer than in conventional software businesses.
Infrastructure presents another key challenge, with startups requiring specialized laboratories, testing facilities, high-performance computing, manufacturing facilities, and pilot plants. Industry partnerships are equally vital to help these companies test, adopt, and scale their technologies.
At the national level, the Centre’s ₹1-trillion Research, Development and Innovation Fund aims to deliver long-term financing for high-risk, high-impact technologies.
State governments have also introduced targeted interventions to address funding and commercialization gaps. Karnataka’s ELEVATE program provides proof-of-concept and early-stage grants of up to ₹50 lakh, Tamil Nadu’s iTNT Hub offers up to ₹40 lakh through its Foundation Fund to support deep-tech startups and technology transfer, and Telangana’s T-Spark provides grants for prototype development, R&D, and talent.
The proposed NITI Aayog study will examine how to better align these initiatives to help deep-tech startups transition from prototypes to commercial-scale deployment.
In addition, limited access to quality data can constrain development, particularly across AI and industrial applications. Startups also struggle to source the specialized talent needed to transition from research to production. Also, sectors such as defence, space, and advanced manufacturing must navigate stringent regulatory, operational, and security requirements.
Why is bridging the prototype-to-market gap critical?
A successful prototype merely proves that a technology can work. Commercial deployment demands that it work reliably, economically, and at scale. For instance, a startup might develop a promising lab technology yet still require industrial facilities to test it under real-world conditions. Before the product can be manufactured and sold commercially, the company may also need an anchor customer, formal certifications, specialized suppliers, and additional capital. Therefore, bridging the gap from prototype to production represents one of the most critical stages in a deep-tech company's lifecycle.
Suyash Singh, CEO and co-founder of space-tech startup GalaxEye, said, “India's space-tech story is no longer just about proving we can build, it's about proving we can also scale. That takes patient, long-gestation capital, and industrial-grade testing infrastructure: thermo-vacuum chambers, vibration shakers, radiation-hardening facilities.”
"IN-SPACe's push to open up ISRO's infrastructure and steadily streamline approvals for startups is a welcome, sector-defining step. What would help further is deeper industry-academia collaboration on applied R&D and component qualification, turning raw capability into commercially viable, flight-ready products at scale," he added.
What will the proposed study examine?
The study aims to identify the gaps the country must bridge to bring its deep-tech ecosystem on par with leading economies like the US, China, Israel, and European nations. Key focus areas include research commercialization, patient capital, specialized infrastructure, and industry linkages.
The difference in scale remains stark: according to a 2024 study by Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy, India had about 4,800 deep-tech startups in 2023, compared with 52,833 in the US and 16,446 in China. India also lagged in scaling these ventures, boasting 37 deep-tech unicorns against 534 in the US and 189 in China. Ultimately, the study is expected to focus on building an environment in which startups can transition smoothly from research and prototypes into commercially viable products.
Why are deep-tech capabilities critical for India’s economic future?
Deep-tech capabilities are increasingly vital to industrial competitiveness and supply-chain resilience. Advances in semiconductors, robotics, advanced manufacturing, defence systems, and space technologies also help reduce reliance on imported tech while bolstering domestic industrial strength.
India therefore faces a dual challenge: developing advanced technologies at home and building an ecosystem that can successfully bring them to market. The study's findings could offer a blueprint to solve one of the deep-tech sector's biggest hurdles—transforming scientific and technological innovation into commercial products that can compete on the global stage.