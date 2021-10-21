NEW DELHI: Forty five heath-tech startups have figured in federal policy think tank NITI Aayog’s first compilation of businesses nurtured under a scheme to boost innovation and entrepreneurship, showed a government statement.

The technologies developed by these firms include portable health care devices that could be used at home including electrocardiogram (ECG) equipment, robotic arms capable of performing surgery and a wearable device that alerts parents 24-hours prior to a pregnancy turning into a stillbirth, showed the list of innovative solutions brought out by these businesses.

The compilation titled ‘Innovations for you’ captures the start-ups nurtured under the flagship scheme Atal Innovation Mission. These firms have created new, disruptive and innovative products, services, and solutions that can pave a path for a sustainable future, NITI Aayog said.

NITI Aayog said these businesses were nurtured at ‘Atal Incubation Centres’ spread across the country. These startups are leveraging frontier technologies to provide socially relevant solutions to problems like anaemia, malaria, dental ailments, mental health issues and neonatal and child care issues. The compilation was unveiled in the presence of NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, chief executive officer Amitabh Kant and other senior government officials.

The policy think-tank said it will bring out compilations of other startups that benefited from the Atal Innovation Mission in sectors like agritech, edutech, mobility and electric vehicles.

Sunfox Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of the companies featured, has come out with what it calls is the world’s smallest ECG device with the goal of providing economical, efficient and much faster medical attention to patients. The product is designed for general household use, hospitals and clinics, showed the compilation brought out by NITI Aayog.

Empathy Design Labs has developed a wearable and non-invasive device that alerts parents 24-hours prior to a pregnancy turning into a stillbirth and Robosurg Medtech Pvt Ltd. has developed a multi-arm robotic assistance device capable of carrying out surgeries in all major surgical specialties, the compilation showed.

