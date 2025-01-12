Companies
Diaper maker Nobel Hygiene eyes up to ₹200 cr in funding led by Neo Group’s investment arm
Summary
- India's diaper sector has seen an uptick in investor activity in recent years but is going through a rough patch because of socio-political risks.
Bengaluru: Nobel Hygiene, a maker of diapers, maternity pads and other such products, is in talks to raise ₹150-200 crore in a funding round led by the investment arm of Neo Asset Management, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
