The company plans to use the funds for expansion, one of them said, without providing more details on the valuation. While the money will come mainly from new investors, existing investors are also likely to participate in the funding round, this person added.

Nobel Hygiene previously raised $16.6 million in its series B funding round in 2022 from Sixth Sense Ventures, CLSA Capital Partners and Access Asset Managers at a valuation of $261.5 million. The company also counts Quadria Capital among its investors, according to data from market intelligence provider Tracxn.

Nobel Hygiene’s founder Kamal Johari and Neo declined to Mint’s requests for comment.

Neo Group, launched by former Edelweiss Financial Services chief executive Nitin Jain in 2022, has four business verticals: Neo World, Neo Asset Management, Neo Multi-Family Office, and Neo Leaf.

Last year, the asset management and financial advisory platform roped in former TPG NewQuest executive Nitin Agarwal to head its private equity practice.

Mumbai-based Nobel Hygiene, founded in 2000, makes adult diapers, maternity pads, adult pull-ups, under-pads, nappy pads, and baby diapers. It markets its baby diapers under the Teddyy and Snuggy brands and its adult incontinence products under the Friends brand.

Socio-political risks Nobel Hygiene has an estimated market share of 40% in India’s diaper sector, according to Tracxn.

In recent years, the domestic diaper sector has seen an uptick in investor activity. Millennium Babycares raised ₹122 crore from Pantomath Capital’s Bharat Value Fund in October while Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors picked up a minority stake in Rajkot-based Pan Healthcare for around ₹400 crore in February 2023.

In February 2024, Crisil Ratings said Nobel Hygiene’s scale of operations had improved at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over the previous eight fiscals years till 2022-23 driven by higher demand and e-commerce sales.

Despite its established market presence, Nobel Hygiene faces headwinds from volatility in raw material prices, foreign exchange rates, and intense competition.

“Operating profitability remains susceptible to intense competition, particularly in the baby diapers segment, wherein the group competes with established brands such as Pampers, Huggies and Mamy Poko," Crisil Ratings said in its report on Nobel Hygiene.

Crisil added that fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as wood pulp and socio-political risks may impact the the company’s operating margin as raw materials are procured from international markets.

In FY23, Nobel Hygiene’s revenue improved to ₹689.3 crore from ₹628.1 in the year earlier, but its loss widened to ₹41 crore from ₹19.4 crore.