NoBroker branches out into home interiors biz

“The home interiors industry is very fragmented. Finding the right designer, contractor, carpenter, or a freelancer is quite a tedious task for homeowners looking to renovate or build their space. The task typically involves multiple visits to multiple vendors. We intend to help our customers with the right information through our design experts and the advantage of being able to choose from everything under one roof," said Amit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of NoBroker.com.