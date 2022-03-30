NoBroker branches out into home interiors biz

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NoBroker, which will invest ₹100 crore to expand the home interiors vertical, plans to become a one-stop shop for all property-related needs and aims to open six experience centres across the six cities that it is present in by 2023-end.
Bengaluru: Real estate renting and buying platform NoBroker, which entered the unicorn club in November, said it has ventured into the home interiors space with its first experience centre in Bengaluru.
The company, which will invest ₹100 crore to expand the home interiors vertical, plans to become a one-stop shop for all property related needs, and aims to open six experience centres across the six cities that it is present in by 2023-end.
The 2,000 sq ft experience centre in HRBR Layout in Bengaluru features a home-in-store experience and allows customers have a touch-and-feel of the products.
The company has on-boarded over 50 design partners for this business.
“The home interiors industry is very fragmented. Finding the right designer, contractor, carpenter, or a freelancer is quite a tedious task for homeowners looking to renovate or build their space. The task typically involves multiple visits to multiple vendors. We intend to help our customers with the right information through our design experts and the advantage of being able to choose from everything under one roof," said Amit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of NoBroker.com.
“We want to offer a smooth experience to our customers across price, timeline, and quality of materials used. The idea behind a physical centre was to let the customer experience the touch and feel of the material and finish instead of just trying to understand visually," Agarwal added.
NoBroker raised $210 million as a part of its Series E funding round led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management, and Moore Strategic Ventures. The round valued the company at $1.01 billion, making it the first proptech and real estate startup to achieve unicorn status. A ‘unicorn’ is a privately held startup with a valuation of $1 billion and above.
