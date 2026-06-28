NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a prop-tech platform, has diversified into the home salon services space with the launch of Zivora in Bengaluru, entering a fast-growing market dominated by players such as Urban Company and YesMadam.
NoBroker enters home salon market, stays away from instant help for now
SummaryNoBroker has launched Zivora in Bengaluru and plans to enter NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the next two months.
NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a prop-tech platform, has diversified into the home salon services space with the launch of Zivora in Bengaluru, entering a fast-growing market dominated by players such as Urban Company and YesMadam.
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