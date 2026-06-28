NoBroker enters home salon market, stays away from instant help for now

NEW DELHI : NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a prop-tech platform, has diversified into the home salon services space with the launch of Zivora in Bengaluru, entering a fast-growing market dominated by players such as Urban Company and YesMadam.
NEW DELHI : NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a prop-tech platform, has diversified into the home salon services space with the launch of Zivora in Bengaluru, entering a fast-growing market dominated by players such as Urban Company and YesMadam.
It plans to enter the National Capital Region, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the next two months.
It plans to enter the National Capital Region, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in the next two months.
“We are already present in painting, bathroom cleaning, full home cleaning, kitchen cleaning, appliance repair, AC servicing, plumbing, electrician, and carpentry. We are already going to 200,000 homes every month, so the question was, why are we not in salon services? Customer demand was high, and the social requirements matched,” said Amit Kumar Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive of the company.
However, the company remains sceptical about the instant help, even though it admits that the demand in this segment is relatively high. “Right now, because the competition is extremely high and many of the players are using this as a customer acquisition strategy to sell them home services or salon services. But because we are already so large in home services, it does not make sense for us to burn money,” Agarwal added.
Insta-help platforms, including Urban Company, Pronto, and Snabbit, have been offering steep discounts to customers, with services priced as low as ₹99 per hour. “But in the future, once the pricing stabilizes, it could become something we consider, especially because our home-services business is already fully profitable,” he said.
NoBroker claims to have 200 professionals in Bengaluru for its home salon services launched this month, with an average ticket size of ₹1,250. The average ticket size for home salon services in the country ranges from ₹800 to ₹1,500. The platform claimed to have recorded an active customer base of 5,000 over the past 10 days, with a 50% customer retention rate.
Fresh market
It sees enough headroom for everyone to grow. "When we look at all NoBrokerhood home entries, we find that across all competitors combined, only 7-8% of apartments have ever had an at-home salon service visit. The data shows that the market is very large, and all the competitors combined account for less than 10% of the overall salon market.”
NoBrokerhood is a residential community management platform.
The company is also eyeing going public. “In the next 12 months, we need to be fully cash profitable. Then the next 12 to 18 months will be about preparing for an initial public offering,” Agarwal said.
Analysts argue that the space will get more competitive in the coming years. “I think some of the instant-service companies will also try entering this category because this is where the average order value (AOV) is higher. The AOV for services like home cleaning is much lower. Once discounts are removed, you may also see a decline in customer demand,” said Satish Meena, the founder of consumer research firm Datum Intelligence.
He also highlighted that this category had its own operational challenges. "You need to train beauticians and ensure consistent service quality, capabilities that Urban Company has developed over many years. Since this is a high-trust business involving customers' skin and body, expectations around quality and reliability are much higher,” Meena added.
NoBroker is yet to disclose its 2024-25 financial results. In 2023-24, its operating revenue rose 32% to ₹803 crore from ₹609 crore in 2022-23, while its net loss narrowed 19% to ₹411 crore from ₹506 crore a year ago.