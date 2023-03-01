NoBroker onboards Google in extended Series E round

“We are seeing an upward trend in the property buying segment and this funding will help us deepen our investments in resale and primary sale verticals. We have seen increasing demand for people wanting to rent and buy houses in gated communities. It is an opportune time to build solutions that would elevate society living experience for residents and this partnership will help us achieve this goal faster," said Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer at NoBroker.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}