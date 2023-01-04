NoBroker targets profitability in 2 years despite recession woes

Agarwal declined to disclose the results for FY22 and projections for this financial year. He, however, said that the company’s revenue is growing in the range of 150% to 200%. NoBroker was founded in 2013 by IIT alumni Saurabh Garg, Amit Kumar Agarwal and Akhil Gupta. It began as an online property discovery platform that allowed buyers and tenants to find houses without any brokerage.