BENGALURU : Real estate renting and buying platform NoBroker, which became the first real estate unicorn last month, is ramping up its technology team with plans to hire 200 engineers in the next six months. The company, which has a total of 2,000 employees at present, has hired 52 people from leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) so far this year as part of building its core tech team.

“With hires from IIT campus placements, we have got a good number of fresh graduates. Now we will focus more on lateral hires…people who are at that stage of their careers where they are looking for the next role in their lives, can coach and mentor juniors, and take the lead in delivering high quality products," NoBroker cofounder and chief technology officer Akhil Gupta said in an interview.

NoBroker takes cues from consumers to understand their pain points and then deliver products to address their grievances, it said. “For that, we need people to manage product, build a solid back end, a beautiful front end in web and mobile, and data science and machine learning experience to build quality products," said Gupta.

Last month, NoBroker raised $210 million as a part of its Series E funding round at a valuation of $1.01 billion.

