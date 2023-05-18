Nodwin Gaming raises $28 mn from Nazara, four others2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 11:06 PM IST
The funding round boosted the esports company’s valuation to $349 million. The company had in March 2021 raised $22.4 million from Krafton at a valuation of $135 million.
NEW DELHI : Nodwin Gaming has secured $28 million in equity investment from five investors, including parent Nazara Technologies, PUBG creator Krafton and digital entertainment company JetSynthesys.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×