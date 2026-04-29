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Promoters of switch maker Norisys weighs stake sale, engages banker

Priyamvada C
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd is exploring a majority stake sale valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000–6,000 crore, engaging Alvarez & Marsal for potential investors.
Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd is exploring a majority stake sale valued at ₹5,000–6,000 crore, engaging Alvarez & Marsal for potential investors.(Pexel)
Summary

With India’s electrical equipment market projected to cross $95 billion by 2029, premium switchgear maker Norisys is exploring a majority stake sale at a 5,000–6,000 crore valuation.

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MUMBAI : The promoters of Faridabad-based Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd, a premium electrical switches and accessories maker, have engaged Alvarez & Marsal to explore a potential stake sale, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : The promoters of Faridabad-based Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd, a premium electrical switches and accessories maker, have engaged Alvarez & Marsal to explore a potential stake sale, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The company is seeking an overall valuation of 5,000–6,000 crore. The exact deal structures are yet to be decided as it is still early days but it is likely to be a majority stake sale,” one of the people said.

“The company is seeking an overall valuation of 5,000–6,000 crore. The exact deal structures are yet to be decided as it is still early days but it is likely to be a majority stake sale,” one of the people said.

“It is an extremely profitable company even at a small scale and has grown well in the last few years, so several large private equity players will be tapped to test demand for the asset,” according to the second person. Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Havells India: Amid gloomy weather, cables come to the rescue

India’s electrical equipment market is projected to cross $95 billion by 2029, driven by infrastructure expansion, rapid urbanization and rising premiumization in residential and commercial demand, according to industry estimates. The space is dominated by players such as Havells, Panasonic’s Anchor, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, CG Power, KEI Industries, Polycab, Legrand and Wipro Northwest across categories.

If the deal goes through, this will likely be the first round of external funding for the company. Norisys and A&M did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on Tuesday.

Also Read | Panasonic India now seen more as Indian company with Japanese roots: Manish Sharma

Premium positioning

Founded in 1987 by Prabhu Dayal Agarwal, Alok Kumar Mittal, and Saurav Agarwal, Delhi-based Norisys manufactures premium electrical switchgear accessories suited for residential and commercial applications.

Its product portfolio includes TG9 Series, CUBE Series and SQUARE Series, catering to highly specific requirements in premium installations.

The company offers fan regulators & dimmers, cover plates, wiring boxes, modular MCBs, and hospitality modules, according to its official website.

It also operates a full-fledged research and development division and a manufacturing plant equipped with modern state-of-the-art machinery and equipment.

Also Read | PMS firms seek Sebi nod to expand into unlisted, IPO anchor deals

Financial snapshot

In FY25, Norisys reported standalone operating revenue of 305.14 crore, compared to 265.57 crore a year earlier.

Its profit increased slightly to 105.91 crore from 103.60 crore in FY24, according to Tofler data sourced from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The strong profitability relative to revenue suggests high margins — a factor that could attract private equity interest, especially amid rising demand for premium home electrical fittings.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesStart-upsPromoters of switch maker Norisys weighs stake sale, engages banker

Promoters of switch maker Norisys weighs stake sale, engages banker

Priyamvada C
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd is exploring a majority stake sale valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000–6,000 crore, engaging Alvarez & Marsal for potential investors.
Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd is exploring a majority stake sale valued at ₹5,000–6,000 crore, engaging Alvarez & Marsal for potential investors.(Pexel)
Summary

With India’s electrical equipment market projected to cross $95 billion by 2029, premium switchgear maker Norisys is exploring a majority stake sale at a 5,000–6,000 crore valuation.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The promoters of Faridabad-based Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd, a premium electrical switches and accessories maker, have engaged Alvarez & Marsal to explore a potential stake sale, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : The promoters of Faridabad-based Norisys Technology Pvt Ltd, a premium electrical switches and accessories maker, have engaged Alvarez & Marsal to explore a potential stake sale, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The company is seeking an overall valuation of 5,000–6,000 crore. The exact deal structures are yet to be decided as it is still early days but it is likely to be a majority stake sale,” one of the people said.

“The company is seeking an overall valuation of 5,000–6,000 crore. The exact deal structures are yet to be decided as it is still early days but it is likely to be a majority stake sale,” one of the people said.

“It is an extremely profitable company even at a small scale and has grown well in the last few years, so several large private equity players will be tapped to test demand for the asset,” according to the second person. Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Havells India: Amid gloomy weather, cables come to the rescue

India’s electrical equipment market is projected to cross $95 billion by 2029, driven by infrastructure expansion, rapid urbanization and rising premiumization in residential and commercial demand, according to industry estimates. The space is dominated by players such as Havells, Panasonic’s Anchor, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, CG Power, KEI Industries, Polycab, Legrand and Wipro Northwest across categories.

If the deal goes through, this will likely be the first round of external funding for the company. Norisys and A&M did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on Tuesday.

Also Read | Panasonic India now seen more as Indian company with Japanese roots: Manish Sharma

Premium positioning

Founded in 1987 by Prabhu Dayal Agarwal, Alok Kumar Mittal, and Saurav Agarwal, Delhi-based Norisys manufactures premium electrical switchgear accessories suited for residential and commercial applications.

Its product portfolio includes TG9 Series, CUBE Series and SQUARE Series, catering to highly specific requirements in premium installations.

The company offers fan regulators & dimmers, cover plates, wiring boxes, modular MCBs, and hospitality modules, according to its official website.

It also operates a full-fledged research and development division and a manufacturing plant equipped with modern state-of-the-art machinery and equipment.

Also Read | PMS firms seek Sebi nod to expand into unlisted, IPO anchor deals

Financial snapshot

In FY25, Norisys reported standalone operating revenue of 305.14 crore, compared to 265.57 crore a year earlier.

Its profit increased slightly to 105.91 crore from 103.60 crore in FY24, according to Tofler data sourced from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The strong profitability relative to revenue suggests high margins — a factor that could attract private equity interest, especially amid rising demand for premium home electrical fittings.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsPromoters of switch maker Norisys weighs stake sale, engages banker
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