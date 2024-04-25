Norwest Venture shifts strategy to growth equity, late-stage VC deals
The firm's strategy has particularly shifted in the last two years, where it has made a lot more growth equity bets, especially investing in financial services companies and healthcare-focussed firms.
Mumbai: Norwest Venture Partners, a global venture capital firm that has invested in startups such as Swiggy and OfBusiness, is increasingly looking at investing in late-stage venture capital firms and growth equity in India, in a shift from backing early-stage companies when it started investing in the country, a top executive of the company said.