India produces an estimated 230 MMTA of biomass that is either wasted or burnt. Biomass co-firing in power plants has proven to be a major solution to cater to this menace thereby reducing carbon footprint in the environment. NTPC has been the pioneer in co-firing Biomass in its coal-fired power plants. Since the adoption of co-firing, NTPC has been continuously engaged in strengthening the entire Biomass sector value chain in various dimensions. Many of the NTPC plants have already started the requisite co-firing of biomass pellets with coal. Long-term procurement action has also been initiated for many plants.

