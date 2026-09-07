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Nua raises $50 million Series C from Peak XV, Filter Capital

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read7 Sep 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Ravi Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Nua.
Ravi Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Nua.
Summary

Nua will deploy the fresh capital towards brand building, expanding distribution, and strengthening research and development.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Digital-first women's wellness brand Nua has raised $50 million in a Series C round led by Peak XV and Filter Capital, the company announced on Monday.

BENGALURU : Digital-first women's wellness brand Nua has raised $50 million in a Series C round led by Peak XV and Filter Capital, the company announced on Monday.

Existing investors Mirabilis Investment Trust and Footpath Ventures also participated in the funding round. There was a secondary component to the round as well, with Kae Capital, Lightbox VC and existing investors taking partial exits from their current holdings in Nua.

Existing investors Mirabilis Investment Trust and Footpath Ventures also participated in the funding round. There was a secondary component to the round as well, with Kae Capital, Lightbox VC and existing investors taking partial exits from their current holdings in Nua.

“Since our inception, we have sought to address neglected needs in women's wellness through better-for-her products and a brand that genuinely speaks to today's young women and girls,” said Ravi Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Nua, in a statement.

“This foundation has helped us build a deeply loyal customer base and scale our annualized revenue run rate from 100 crore to 500 crore in just 24 months, while remaining profitable.”

The fundraising adds to a run of large cheques flowing into India’s consumer health and femtech space, as investors bet on brands that have moved beyond niche positioning to build scale and profitability in categories long underserved by mainstream retail.

Also Read | Menstrual hygiene products are stuck in time. These startups want to change that

Nua said it will deploy the fresh capital towards brand building, expanding distribution, and strengthening research and development to build a wider innovation pipeline across women's wellness.

Large opportunity

“Women's wellness in India is a large and evolving opportunity, and Nua has demonstrated a strong ability to build a brand that resonates deeply with consumers. The company has emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the category and the second-largest player online, demonstrating its ability to compete and win alongside much larger incumbents,” said Sakshi Chopra, managing director at Peak XV, in a statement.

The Series C follows Nua's earlier backing from Kae Capital and Lightbox, among others, and comes as the company positions itself against larger, more established incumbents in the country's period and intimate care market.

Also Read | Consumer startups make a dash for funding as investor interest grows

“Nua is redefining feminine hygiene and wellness with its superior product proposition and a brand that has built a remarkable connection with consumers,” said Sumit Sinha, co-founder and managing partner, Filter Capital.

Founded in 2017, the company today serves over three million women and girls every month across period care, maternity care and intimate care, alongside digital products such as its Period Tracker App and SecretKeeper chat.

Also Read | Why women are focusing on energy instead of weight
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Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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HomeCompaniesStart-upsNua raises $50 million Series C from Peak XV, Filter Capital

Nua raises $50 million Series C from Peak XV, Filter Capital

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read7 Sep 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Ravi Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Nua.
Ravi Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Nua.
Summary

Nua will deploy the fresh capital towards brand building, expanding distribution, and strengthening research and development.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Digital-first women's wellness brand Nua has raised $50 million in a Series C round led by Peak XV and Filter Capital, the company announced on Monday.

BENGALURU : Digital-first women's wellness brand Nua has raised $50 million in a Series C round led by Peak XV and Filter Capital, the company announced on Monday.

Existing investors Mirabilis Investment Trust and Footpath Ventures also participated in the funding round. There was a secondary component to the round as well, with Kae Capital, Lightbox VC and existing investors taking partial exits from their current holdings in Nua.

Existing investors Mirabilis Investment Trust and Footpath Ventures also participated in the funding round. There was a secondary component to the round as well, with Kae Capital, Lightbox VC and existing investors taking partial exits from their current holdings in Nua.

“Since our inception, we have sought to address neglected needs in women's wellness through better-for-her products and a brand that genuinely speaks to today's young women and girls,” said Ravi Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Nua, in a statement.

“This foundation has helped us build a deeply loyal customer base and scale our annualized revenue run rate from 100 crore to 500 crore in just 24 months, while remaining profitable.”

The fundraising adds to a run of large cheques flowing into India’s consumer health and femtech space, as investors bet on brands that have moved beyond niche positioning to build scale and profitability in categories long underserved by mainstream retail.

Also Read | Menstrual hygiene products are stuck in time. These startups want to change that

Nua said it will deploy the fresh capital towards brand building, expanding distribution, and strengthening research and development to build a wider innovation pipeline across women's wellness.

Large opportunity

“Women's wellness in India is a large and evolving opportunity, and Nua has demonstrated a strong ability to build a brand that resonates deeply with consumers. The company has emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the category and the second-largest player online, demonstrating its ability to compete and win alongside much larger incumbents,” said Sakshi Chopra, managing director at Peak XV, in a statement.

The Series C follows Nua's earlier backing from Kae Capital and Lightbox, among others, and comes as the company positions itself against larger, more established incumbents in the country's period and intimate care market.

Also Read | Consumer startups make a dash for funding as investor interest grows

“Nua is redefining feminine hygiene and wellness with its superior product proposition and a brand that has built a remarkable connection with consumers,” said Sumit Sinha, co-founder and managing partner, Filter Capital.

Founded in 2017, the company today serves over three million women and girls every month across period care, maternity care and intimate care, alongside digital products such as its Period Tracker App and SecretKeeper chat.

Also Read | Why women are focusing on energy instead of weight
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsNua raises $50 million Series C from Peak XV, Filter Capital
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