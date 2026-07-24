Nuclear fusion startups seek regulatory clarity, more patient capital

New Delhi: India's nuclear fusion startups are demanding a dedicated regulatory framework, arguing the country's newly overhauled atomic energy law still treats their reactors as if they carried the same risks as conventional fission plants, according to written recommendations submitted to Niti Aayog.
The startups want a separate legal category for fusion facilities, lighter safety standards based on actual risks, quicker licensing processes, and easier access to fusion-related materials, as stated in a letter seen by Mint. This submission followed a stakeholder consultation on the SHANTI Act on 10 July. The new nuclear law received presidential approval in December 2025.
For context, nuclear fission splits a heavy atom to release energy, while nuclear fusion combines two light atoms to produce even more energy with less long-lived radioactive waste.