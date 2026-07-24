Nuclear fusion startups seek regulatory clarity, more patient capital

Siddhartha Durairajan, co-founder and chairman of nuclear fusion startup Hylenr Technologies, recalled struggling to lease office space in Bengaluru in 2024 because landlords were wary of hosting a nuclear company. "In April 2024, we were trying to look for co-working spaces, and everybody was shooing us away, saying, 'You are a nuclear fusion company, you cannot work in our place.' They were afraid something dangerous could happen and didn't want us there. That was a big bottleneck for us," he said.