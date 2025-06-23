Nurix AI expects to hit $10 million in projected annual revenue by the first half of next year
Summary
Backed by $25 million in early-stage funding, Mukesh Bansal’s latest startup is betting on voice-first enterprise agents and deep domain focus to stand out in a crowded AI market.
Bengaluru: Agentic artificial intelligence startup Nurix AI expects to hit $10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the first half of next year, according to founder and chief executive Mukesh Bansal.
