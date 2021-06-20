MUMBAI : Mumbai: Fitday, an omnichannel nutraceutical startup, will invest ₹25 crore in the nutrition gummies segment, the company said, after it launched seven vitamin gummies in the Indian market on Sunday.

The global gummy vitamins market is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025 and to further its reach in India, Fitday plans to invest in spreading awareness on the benefits of Nutraceuticals.

The gummies launched today are available in a variety of herbal, mineral, and vitamin options, including—DHA+ Multivitamin (gummies for children), Biotin, Vitamin C, Ashwagandha, Korean Ginseng, Calcium, Vitamin-D3, Ginger Licorice Tulsi (Cold & Flu Gummies), and Iron Folic Acid.

The company said to cater to consumers who are increasingly adopting vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the gummies are made of plant-based pectin and not gelatin.

“We are proud to start this trend. Especially during the pandemic, there was an obvious need to increase immunity in children and adults. Vitamins in the form of gummies are a fun and palatable way to get vital supplementation into the body," said Suresh Raju founder, Fitday, adding that gummies are now included in the FSSAI's food category code list.

The startup's primary focus, it said, is to introduce pleasant-tasting supplements that are convenient and interesting to consume, in addition to leveraging the rising awareness for on-the-go supplements to tackle the increasing occurrences of vitamin deficiencies and malnutrition.

Fitday aims to cater to the segment of a higher population of older adults who are at high risks for chronic diseases caused due to vitamin deficiencies.

More research-based gummies will be introduced in the future, Raju said.

