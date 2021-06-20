Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Nutraceutical start-up Fitday to invest 25 crore in nutrition gummies segment

Nutraceutical start-up Fitday to invest 25 crore in nutrition gummies segment

Premium
The startup's primary focus, it said, is to introduce pleasant-tasting supplements that are convenient and interesting to consume.
1 min read . 03:12 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from mint_print )

  • Fitday launched seven vitamin gummies in the Indian market on Sunday.
  • It plans to invest in spreading awareness on the benefits of Nutraceuticals.

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Fitday, an omnichannel nutraceutical startup, will invest 25 crore in the nutrition gummies segment, the company said, after it launched seven vitamin gummies in the Indian market on Sunday.

Mumbai: Fitday, an omnichannel nutraceutical startup, will invest 25 crore in the nutrition gummies segment, the company said, after it launched seven vitamin gummies in the Indian market on Sunday.

The global gummy vitamins market is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025 and to further its reach in India, Fitday plans to invest in spreading awareness on the benefits of Nutraceuticals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The global gummy vitamins market is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025 and to further its reach in India, Fitday plans to invest in spreading awareness on the benefits of Nutraceuticals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The gummies launched today are available in a variety of herbal, mineral, and vitamin options, including—DHA+ Multivitamin (gummies for children), Biotin, Vitamin C, Ashwagandha, Korean Ginseng, Calcium, Vitamin-D3, Ginger Licorice Tulsi (Cold &amp; Flu Gummies), and Iron Folic Acid.

The company said to cater to consumers who are increasingly adopting vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, the gummies are made of plant-based pectin and not gelatin.

“We are proud to start this trend. Especially during the pandemic, there was an obvious need to increase immunity in children and adults. Vitamins in the form of gummies are a fun and palatable way to get vital supplementation into the body," said Suresh Raju founder, Fitday, adding that gummies are now included in the FSSAI's food category code list.

The startup's primary focus, it said, is to introduce pleasant-tasting supplements that are convenient and interesting to consume, in addition to leveraging the rising awareness for on-the-go supplements to tackle the increasing occurrences of vitamin deficiencies and malnutrition.

Fitday aims to cater to the segment of a higher population of older adults who are at high risks for chronic diseases caused due to vitamin deficiencies.

More research-based gummies will be introduced in the future, Raju said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!