Nutrition brand TruNativ raises $30 million funding led by OrbiMed, eyes global expansion

NEW DELHI: TruNativ, a Mumbai-based nutrition brand focused on protein and wellness products, has raised about $30 million in a Series B funding round led by healthcare investor OrbiMed, as it looks to expand distribution, invest in product development and enter overseas markets, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The round included both fresh capital and secondary share sales by early investors.
The funding comes as India's nutrition and protein market attracts growing consumer interest, creating opportunities for brands that have spent years building awareness around protein consumption beyond fitness enthusiasts.
TruNativ plans to use the proceeds to deepen its presence across direct-to-consumer channels, quick commerce, modern trade, pharmacies and other retail formats. The company is also preparing to enter international markets, with launches in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore targeted by the end of the year, founder and chief executive Pranav Malhotra said.