Nutrition brands aimed at kids are gaining traction

When Rohit Anand founded Adthera Consumer Brands and launched nutrition supplements in the form of Gummy Bears in November 2020, he was sharply focused on children as his target consumer. Brand Zingavita was born after he saw how Gummy Bears—fruit-flavoured gum candies with goodness of multivitamins and minerals—did so well in Europe and the US and were lapped up by children back home when he got them from his foreign travels. But he soon realized that nutrition candies alone could not make his business viable. Last month, he added healthy breakfast for kids—millet and oats muesli and a chocolate-orange peel muesli.