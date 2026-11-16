With nine portfolio firms eyeing IPOs, Oister Global launches ₹600 cr deep-tech fund

Investment firm Oister Global expects nearly half the companies across its three flagship India funds to tap the public markets over the next 24 months. It is also expanding its private-markets offerings with a new deep-tech fund, targeting a corpus of up to ₹600 crore.
Nearly 9 of the 17-18 companies across its three ACE funds, such as Kuku FM, OfBusiness, and Bombay Shaving Company, are looking to list in 12-18 months. Some are working on their draft offer documents, appointing investment bankers or identifying potential listing windows, Rohit Bhayana, co-CEO and co-founder of Oister Global, told Mint in an interview.