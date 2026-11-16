With nine portfolio firms eyeing IPOs, Oister Global launches ₹600 cr deep-tech fund

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
5 min read16 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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(From left) Sandeep Sinha, co-founder and co-CEO, and Rohit Bhayana, co-founder and co-CEO of Oister Global.
Summary
Nearly 9 of the 17-18 companies across Oister Global’s three ACE funds, such as Kuku FM, OfBusiness, and Bombay Shaving Company, are looking to list

Investment firm Oister Global expects nearly half the companies across its three flagship India funds to tap the public markets over the next 24 months. It is also expanding its private-markets offerings with a new deep-tech fund, targeting a corpus of up to 600 crore.

Nearly 9 of the 17-18 companies across its three ACE funds, such as Kuku FM, OfBusiness, and Bombay Shaving Company, are looking to list in 12-18 months. Some are working on their draft offer documents, appointing investment bankers or identifying potential listing windows, Rohit Bhayana, co-CEO and co-founder of Oister Global, told Mint in an interview.

The firm's dedicated deep-tech fund will have a base corpus of 400 crore and a 200 crore greenshoe option, taking its potential size to 600 crore.

Oister has had an active year on the fundraising front, closing its second ACE fund, raising its third ACE fund and launching the deep-tech strategy.

“We closed ACE 2 this year, we opened and have come to close ACE 3 this year too, and we are now launching the deeptech fund this year,” Bhayana said.

ACE 3 had a corpus of 500 crore, including a 250 crore greenshoe option, which has been fully consumed.

While the fund remains open from a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) perspective, its commitments are largely complete and there is limited room for fresh investors, Bhayana said.

Oister sees an opportunity to provide liquidity to early investors, including angel investors, early-stage funds and family offices that backed deep-tech companies between 2015 and 2019 and are now approaching the end of their fund lives.

Oister Global has backed Indian venture capital firms such as Blume Ventures, Speciale Invest and Stride Ventures as a limited partner before beginning to invest directly in India in 2024.

Since then, it has backed startups including Shiprocket, Purplle, Kuku, Servify, BlackBuck, OfBusiness, BlueStone, Bombay Shaving Company and Citykart, among others.

Also Read | Blackstone emerges frontrunner to buy Actis-owned BluPine

Sandeep Sinha, co-founder and co-CEO of Oister Global, said early investors and funds that entered the sector several years ago are now nearing the end of their investment cycles.

“We are finding enough angels, enough early-stage funds that we can buy out and give them an exit to be able to create a good balance between, or a healthy balance between, primary and secondary,” he said.

The new deep-tech fund will have a six-year tenure, extendable by up to two years with investor approval. It will invest in 8-10 growth-stage companies across space technology, defence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and advanced materials, among other sectors.

“We will target businesses that have moved beyond research and development, have proven technology and established revenues, and need capital to scale production and commercialise their products,” said Sinha.

Oister had invested as a limited partner in Speciale Invest’s deep-tech fund three years ago and has since tracked the evolution of companies in the sector.

“We wanted a certain level of maturity to set into these companies. The companies we are talking about are eight to 10-year-old companies,” Bhayana said. “Revenue is there today. What we’re talking about is now the scale-up that happens from here.”

Its average holding period is expected to be four to five years.

Unlike its ACE series, which is primarily a secondary investment strategy, the deep-tech fund will have a mix of primary and secondary investments.

“We do not distinguish between primary and secondary transactions in its due diligence, examining factors such as the company’s market adoption, differentiation, management quality, ownership structure and potential exit timeline,” Sinha said.

Also Read | Why Hitachi Ventures wants a front-row seat in India’s deeptech boom

Government support and family office interest

The fund launch comes amid growing institutional and private capital flows into India’s deep-tech ecosystem.

Government support has also strengthened investor confidence. The Centre’s 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund has begun deploying capital, with spacetech startups receiving 833.89 crore in the first round of approvals—the largest allocation across sectors, Mint reported in August.

The first cohort of the RDI initiative selected 19 second-level fund managers, with an initial commitment of 7,131 crore split across 14 alternative investment funds (AIFs) and focused research organizations.

Private capital has also been flowing into the sector. Mint reported in August that investments by single-family offices in deep-tech startups surged nearly 30-fold to $467.1 million in 2025 from $15.3 million in 2020, according to Tracxn.

Investors have increasingly backed companies developing technologies across space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and defence.

Overall investment in India’s deep-tech ecosystem rose from $302 million in 2020 to $1.34 billion in 2025.

Oister expects the new strategy to have a predominantly domestic limited partner base, unlike some of its other funds, where overseas investors typically account for 10-15% of capital.

The firm expects to deploy the deep-tech fund’s capital within the first 12 months of its close, with some investments likely in the coming quarter and the remaining capital deployed over the following six months.

Sinha said the firm has already identified an initial shortlist of companies across its target sectors, without disclosing further details on the investments.

Despite growing investor interest in private credit, Oister has no immediate plans to enter the segment. Sinha said the firm has not yet identified a sufficiently differentiated proposition to justify launching a dedicated strategy.

Founded in 2022, Oister has historically operated across funds of funds, feeder funds, secondaries, venture debt and direct investments.

“We would rather remain selective about the products we launch than increase fund sizes or enter new categories solely to meet investor demand,” said Bhayana.

Also Read | How Starlink has exposed the geopolitical role of space tech

About the Authors

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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