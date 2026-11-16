With nine portfolio firms eyeing IPOs, Oister Global launches ₹600 cr deep-tech fund

Investment firm Oister Global expects nearly half the companies across its three flagship India funds to tap the public markets over the next 24 months. It is also expanding its private-markets offerings with a new deep-tech fund, targeting a corpus of up to ₹600 crore.
Investment firm Oister Global expects nearly half the companies across its three flagship India funds to tap the public markets over the next 24 months. It is also expanding its private-markets offerings with a new deep-tech fund, targeting a corpus of up to ₹600 crore.
Nearly 9 of the 17-18 companies across its three ACE funds, such as Kuku FM, OfBusiness, and Bombay Shaving Company, are looking to list in 12-18 months. Some are working on their draft offer documents, appointing investment bankers or identifying potential listing windows, Rohit Bhayana, co-CEO and co-founder of Oister Global, told Mint in an interview.
Nearly 9 of the 17-18 companies across its three ACE funds, such as Kuku FM, OfBusiness, and Bombay Shaving Company, are looking to list in 12-18 months. Some are working on their draft offer documents, appointing investment bankers or identifying potential listing windows, Rohit Bhayana, co-CEO and co-founder of Oister Global, told Mint in an interview.
The firm's dedicated deep-tech fund will have a base corpus of ₹400 crore and a ₹200 crore greenshoe option, taking its potential size to ₹600 crore.
Oister has had an active year on the fundraising front, closing its second ACE fund, raising its third ACE fund and launching the deep-tech strategy.
“We closed ACE 2 this year, we opened and have come to close ACE 3 this year too, and we are now launching the deeptech fund this year,” Bhayana said.
ACE 3 had a corpus of ₹500 crore, including a ₹250 crore greenshoe option, which has been fully consumed.
While the fund remains open from a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) perspective, its commitments are largely complete and there is limited room for fresh investors, Bhayana said.
Oister sees an opportunity to provide liquidity to early investors, including angel investors, early-stage funds and family offices that backed deep-tech companies between 2015 and 2019 and are now approaching the end of their fund lives.
Oister Global has backed Indian venture capital firms such as Blume Ventures, Speciale Invest and Stride Ventures as a limited partner before beginning to invest directly in India in 2024.
Since then, it has backed startups including Shiprocket, Purplle, Kuku, Servify, BlackBuck, OfBusiness, BlueStone, Bombay Shaving Company and Citykart, among others.
Sandeep Sinha, co-founder and co-CEO of Oister Global, said early investors and funds that entered the sector several years ago are now nearing the end of their investment cycles.
“We are finding enough angels, enough early-stage funds that we can buy out and give them an exit to be able to create a good balance between, or a healthy balance between, primary and secondary,” he said.
The new deep-tech fund will have a six-year tenure, extendable by up to two years with investor approval. It will invest in 8-10 growth-stage companies across space technology, defence, semiconductors, quantum technologies and advanced materials, among other sectors.
“We will target businesses that have moved beyond research and development, have proven technology and established revenues, and need capital to scale production and commercialise their products,” said Sinha.
Oister had invested as a limited partner in Speciale Invest’s deep-tech fund three years ago and has since tracked the evolution of companies in the sector.
“We wanted a certain level of maturity to set into these companies. The companies we are talking about are eight to 10-year-old companies,” Bhayana said. “Revenue is there today. What we’re talking about is now the scale-up that happens from here.”
Its average holding period is expected to be four to five years.
Unlike its ACE series, which is primarily a secondary investment strategy, the deep-tech fund will have a mix of primary and secondary investments.
“We do not distinguish between primary and secondary transactions in its due diligence, examining factors such as the company’s market adoption, differentiation, management quality, ownership structure and potential exit timeline,” Sinha said.
Government support and family office interest
The fund launch comes amid growing institutional and private capital flows into India’s deep-tech ecosystem.
Government support has also strengthened investor confidence. The Centre’s ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund has begun deploying capital, with spacetech startups receiving ₹833.89 crore in the first round of approvals—the largest allocation across sectors, Mint reported in August.
The first cohort of the RDI initiative selected 19 second-level fund managers, with an initial commitment of ₹7,131 crore split across 14 alternative investment funds (AIFs) and focused research organizations.
Private capital has also been flowing into the sector. Mint reported in August that investments by single-family offices in deep-tech startups surged nearly 30-fold to $467.1 million in 2025 from $15.3 million in 2020, according to Tracxn.
Investors have increasingly backed companies developing technologies across space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and defence.
Overall investment in India’s deep-tech ecosystem rose from $302 million in 2020 to $1.34 billion in 2025.
Oister expects the new strategy to have a predominantly domestic limited partner base, unlike some of its other funds, where overseas investors typically account for 10-15% of capital.
The firm expects to deploy the deep-tech fund’s capital within the first 12 months of its close, with some investments likely in the coming quarter and the remaining capital deployed over the following six months.
Sinha said the firm has already identified an initial shortlist of companies across its target sectors, without disclosing further details on the investments.
Despite growing investor interest in private credit, Oister has no immediate plans to enter the segment. Sinha said the firm has not yet identified a sufficiently differentiated proposition to justify launching a dedicated strategy.
Founded in 2022, Oister has historically operated across funds of funds, feeder funds, secondaries, venture debt and direct investments.
“We would rather remain selective about the products we launch than increase fund sizes or enter new categories solely to meet investor demand,” said Bhayana.