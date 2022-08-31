OkCredit is looking for a buyer

Earlier this year, VCCircle reported that the company had halved its workforce from 150 employees and was trying to realign its business model towards fintech initiatives. Its income was at ₹5.8 crore in FY21 and net sales was almost nil, according to VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of VCCircle. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization losses narrowed to ₹107 crore in FY21 from ₹155.7 crore in FY20.

