BENGALURU : Cab aggregator Ola Cabs' parent ANI Technologies has acquired geo-analytics technology platform, GeoSpoc, as it looks to enhance geo-spatial services and capabilities for its platforms. Ola did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The acquisition will help platforms like Ola and Ola Electric, to create advancements in converting satellite imagery into real-time maps as well as 3D, high-definition (HD) and vector maps, said Ola founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal in a blogpost on Tuesday.

This will help Ola’s platform provide a better understanding of road quality, as well as improvements such as avoiding poorly lit streets at night for safety – even if it is a faster route.

With the acquisition, GeoSpoc’s investors will be exiting the startup, and its team will be joining Ola.

“Multi-modal transportation options will need geospatial intelligence to understand the unique benefits of each option and provide suggestions accordingly. Maps will need to consider a three dimensional view of the world as aerial mobility models such as drones become more mainstream. (Further) autonomous driving will need HD and 3D maps which will offer superior visualization, dynamic real time updates based on road, traffic and weather conditions," said Aggarwal, stating the reasons for the acquisition in the blogpost.

Back in 2018, Ola also acquired Ridlr, owned by Birds Eye Systems Pvt. Ltd, to improve its navigation technology.

“We have the data and the expertise to build this (better public transportation) utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of two, three and four wheelers that provide unprecedented geo-spatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world. I am thrilled to have Dhruva and his team join Ola and look forward to building the next generation of location technology for the world," added Aggarwal on the future plans with GeoSpoc’s acquisition.

Ola has made close to eight acquisitions in the past, to build its ecosystem of products ranging from transport, foodtech to fintech, according to data from market research platform Traxcn.

Its acquisitions in the past include car rental aggregator, TaxiForSure; food ordering and delivery platform, Foodpanda, and mobile wallet solution, Zipcash.

Recently, Mint reported that Ola Cabs, started hiring investment banks and lawyers to work on its plans for an initial public offering that could see the ride-hailing company raise between $1.5 billion - $2 billion.

It had shortlisted investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, Mint reported citing sources. The company was expected to file its draft papers for the IPO this month, as it gears up for its public debut early next year.

Last month, investors Temasek Holdings and Warburg Pincus invested $500 million in ANI Technologies. Aggarwal also participated in the round. He currently owns a 7.9% stake in the 11-year-old company, according to Tracxn.

