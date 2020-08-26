Ola Electric begins restructuring, to hire 2000 people

MUMBAI : Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, the electric vehicle arm of Ola Cabs, plans to recruit about 2,000 people globally as it aims to build electric vehicles across segments while developing battery as a service or BaaS applications for shared mobility.

In an internal email to employees on Tuesday, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ola Cabs said that the company aims to build electric vehicles across segments and to achieve the same it would hire 1,000 engineers globally over the next 3 months and another 1,000 people across other roles.

“Our aim is to build electric vehicle products and BaaS systems for a global market and across all the segments. We will soon be launching many new programs towards this. To achieve this, we will be launching a large hiring initiative to hire over 1000 engineers globally over the next quarter and another 1000 people across other functions," Aggarwal said in this email.

Earlier this May, the raid hailing company had acquired Amsterdam-based electric scooter startup Etergo BV. The acquisition gave Ola Electric access to Etergo-developed technology of swapping high energy density batteries in electric scooters, among other areas.

Aggarwal said his team is working to launch Ola Electric’s first product, which would be an electric scooter, soon.

The company had also fired 1,400 people in May as the demand for shared mobility services dried up following the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will be starting an organizational restructuring," Aggarwal said in his email to employees, adding that the restructuring will be aimed at making Ola Electric into a global engineering organization.

“This will involve changes in our organization structure to make it more streamlined with clear KRAs, KPIs and reporting lines, integrate our Etergo colleagues into a single global engineering organization, and enable more systematic and structured, cross functional work across the lifecycle of product development," Aggarwal said.

Earlier this month, in an attempt to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, the ministry of road transport and highways had issued an order that allows sale and registration of EVs without the batteries that account for 40% of total vehicle cost. The move is expected to accelerate the adoption of the battery-swap model and benefit firms like Ola Electric, Sun Mobility, among others.

