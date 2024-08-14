Ola Electric’s Q1 revenue rises 29% to ₹1,644 crore as deliveries accelerate

Ola Electric, which marked its stock market debut last week, saw its revenue rise nearly 29% year-on-year to ₹1,644 crore in the quarter ended June, helped by accelerated deliveries of scooters, while its loss widened to ₹347 crore.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric scooter maker had registered a revenue of ₹1,598 crore in the March quarter, with a net loss of ₹416 crore. In the year-ago quarter, the company’s net loss stood at ₹267 crore.

Ola Electric ramped up deliveries of its mass-market scooter portfolio (S1 X) during the quarter, which helped accelerate growth, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The existing product portfolio, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X+, also saw strong demand during the quarter.

“The increasing scale of operations has benefited the company in the form of lower manufacturing costs and supply chain optimizations. These benefits of scale are further amplified by the company’s scalable platform-based product development and manufacturing technology that results in high degrees of commonality across its products,” the company said.

Ola Electric’s shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the issue price of ₹76 on Friday. The stock has since been rising, hitting a high of nearly ₹130 on Tuesday before coming off. On Wednesday, the stock closed 2.6% higher at ₹110.99 on the NSE.

An offer for sale (OFS) of up to 84,941,997 equity shares and a fresh issue of up to ₹5,500 crore were included in the initial public offering (IPO) by the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in the country.

Read more | Ola Electric bears responsibility for being custodians of public money: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal after market debut